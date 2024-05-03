Downtown Shreveport building at the center of controversy set to be demolished Sunday

The Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation (DSDC2) reported Friday, May 3, that it will be demolishing a downtown building.

On Sunday, May 5, a crew will begin the demolition of 421 Market Street (Dees Building/Dripp Donuts).

The announcement comes two weeks after Dripp Donuts announced on Facebook the permanent closure of the donut shop at that location.

The post said that the small business was forced to shut its doors just one day shy of its first anniversary because of the risk caused by the instability of the building.

The building in downtown that was recently occupied by Dripp Donut, photographed by Twin Blends, the Northwest Louisiana History Hunters.

On April 16, a day after Dripp Donuts made this announcement, Janie Landy, interim director of Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation and the Downtown Development Authority released a statement via an email to the media.

In the statement, Landry said, "the structural engineer inspected the building and issued a report that it was structurally unsound, was at risk of collapsing at any time without warning and recommended that it be demolished as soon as possible."

It is unknown if traffic will be affected by the demolition. The Shreveport Times reached out to the Shreveport Police Department but did not receive a response prior to deadline.

