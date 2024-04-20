Downtown shooting injures two juveniles, one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles were struck during a shooting downtown on Friday night.

At 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue regarding a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two juveniles who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police ask that if you have any information, you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

