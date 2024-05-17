Downtown Sacramento legislature offices briefly evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ arrived

California legislature offices in downtown Sacramento were temporarily evacuated Thursday after a ‘suspicious package’ arrived.

The legislature building on O and 11th streets, known as the “swing space,” is home to offices of the governor and lawmakers.

All staff members have since been allowed to return to the building.

A spokesperson from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said a “suspicious package” arrived at the mail room and contained an unknown substance and was labeled as anthrax.

“The building was evacuated and a specialist team swiftly tested the substance and confirmed that it was not anthrax or dangerous,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

A memo sent to Assemblymembers and State Senators that was shared to FOX40 said a “suspicious package” was delivered to the 9th floor of the building.

All government staff were asked to gather their belongings and leave the building “as quickly as possible, according to the memo.

