Downtown Rocks kicks off Thursday; Check out what else is going on

From music to art to fundraisers and historical activities, check out what's happening in central Louisiana.

Thursday

Downtown Rocks

The Downtown Rocks free spring concert series starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with the band Rouge Krewe.

Where: Alexandria Convention Hall, 915 3rd St., Alexandria

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Part of the free Spring Concert Series with Rouge Krewe. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Friday

Crawfish Paint Party

Where: Fighting Hand Brewing Company, 1600 Military Highway, Pineville

Cost: $45 a person

Paint a crawfish on a 14 x 14 canvas while enjoying light snacks and one signature drink included in the registration fee. Seating is limited. Register by Venmo @Stacey-McNeal, PayPal @staceymcneal or call Fighting Hand Brewing Company at (318) 704-0272.

Saturday

Spring Herb Day/Yard Sale

Where: Kent House, 3601 Bayou Rapides Rd., Alexandria

Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Herbs and flowers for sale. Gardening experts will be on hand for assistance. Arts and crafts vendors and indoor Yard Sale. Herb Day and the Yard Sale serve as fundraisers for programs at Kent Plantation House.

History Under the Oaks

Where: Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site, 124 Riverside Dr., Pineville

Time: 9 a.m.

Cost: $4 a person park admission. Free for senior citizens 62 and older and children 3 and under.

Program is open to all ages. Outdoor tea party begins at 11 a.m. Musket demonstrations and soldier talks every hour starting at 9:30 a.m.

Rapides Parish Library Cenla Author of the Month Greet & Sign: Shelley Jinks Johnson

Where: Libuse RPL branch, 6375 Highway 28 East, Pineville

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Poet and author Shelley Jinks Johnson will have copies of her books “Pretty Little Widow” and “North Star” to sell and sign.

Rapides Parish Library Cenla Artist of the Month: Gavin Bridges

Where: Main Library, 411 Washington St., Alexandria

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free. Registration is required as seats are limited. See the RPL digital calendar to register. https://rpl.events.mylibrary.digital/

Artist Gavin Bridges will each color blending and landscape techniques while creating Louisiana swamp scene on recycled glass objects.

Sunday

Celebration of Life Butterfly Release

Where: Heart of Hospice, 1001 Bayou Place, Alexandria

Cost: $20 for butterflies. $20 for regular size T-Shirts and $22 for plus-size shirts. Tickets $1 each for popcorn, pickles and activities. Event preregistration contact: ken.gilmore@lhcgroup.com or anthony.guillory@lhcgroup.com

CHRISTUS Hospice St. Frances Cabrini and Heart of Hospice Alexandria to host a Celebration of Life Butterfly Release to honor lost loved ones in our community. Activities include scrapbooking table, photo booth and face painting. Complimentary cookies, cupcakes, tea, and lemonade. Crazy 4 Crepes Food truck and Lemonade Stand on site. All Proceeds go to the Hospice Promise Foundation. Preregistration onsite beings at 1:30 p.m.

