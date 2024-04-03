Downtown Raleigh safety is top priority heading into busy weekend, officials say
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
GM just revealed some range and pricing details on the production 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
How good are they? 'Hanes, Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret. These beat them all,' says one fan.
The European Union and the U.S. expect to announce a cooperation on AI at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Friday, according to a senior commission official who was briefing journalists on background ahead of the confab. The mood music points to growing cooperation between lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to devising strategies to respond to challenges and opportunities posed by powerful AI technologies -- in spite of what remains a very skewed commercial picture where U.S. giants like OpenAI continue to dominate developments in cutting-edge AI. The TTC was set up a few years ago, post-Trump, to provide a forum where EU and U.S. lawmakers could meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation on trade and tech policy issues.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a "bumpy" path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at "some point" this year.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a third investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, this time centered on problems getting the doors to open. NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says in a new notice that it has received 14 complaints from owners who have not been able to open the doors to their Fisker Oceans, either from the inside or the outside. The agency says the complaints point to a an "intermittent failure" of the door latch and handle system.
You don't have to compromise fashion or comfort with these expert-approved tips.
Also on our cheat sheet: $40 off Apple AirPods, comfy Reebok running shoes and No. 1 bestselling eclipse glasses.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Claim up to 47% off thanks to this Amazon sale!
Save up to 45% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until April 7.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
Food Network star Ree Drummond knows a thing or two about quality cookware — reviewers adore this sharp and stylish collection.
More Fed officials came forward to offer assurances about the number of rate cuts in 2024 while making it clear the central bank is in no hurry to ease monetary policy.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.