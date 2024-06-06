Downtown program aims to boost Austin small businesses, vacant storefronts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new initiative launched Thursday to support Austin creatives and small businesses while enhancing vacant downtown Austin storefronts.

The Downtown Austin Alliance (DAA) unveiled the Downtown Austin Space Activation program and will celebrate its first storefront location at 506 Congress Avenue on June 13.

The program’s “goal is to create affordable and flexible spaces that not only enhance the pedestrian experience and increase foot traffic but also provide economic and cultural benefits,” a DAA press release said.

Spaces will be available for a variety of business ventures, including “pop-up retail, food and beverage and mini-markets; art and cultural installations; collaborative co-working spaces; private events; and music features and community workshops,” the release said.

“In addition to enhancing vibrancy downtown, our hope for the DASA program is that it will stimulate spending and investment in our local economy, test new business models and improve the perception of safety by fostering community engagement,” DAA President and CEO Dewitt Peart said.

An entrepreneurship organization, DivInc, is the first group that will use the program for a longer period of time, starting around Juneteenth and going throughout the summer, the release said.

The DAA said it plans to launch an artist residency program next spring where artists will rent out a space and host an exhibition at the end of their rental.

Interested groups and supporters can find more information on the DASA website. Watch the interview in the video player above for more on the program.

State of downtown Austin

In May, the DAA’s State of Downtown report said “there’s less demand for larger office spaces” downtown currently.

The report stated the downtown Austin weekday population last year was 63% of the 2019 population. The report also mentioned that 2.56 million square feet of office space are currently under construction downtown.

According to the report, 88% of storefronts downtown were occupied in 2023. That took a slight dip from 2022 when 90% of storefronts were occupied.

Brianna Hollis contributed to this story.

