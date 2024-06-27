Downtown Phoenix transit hub to be named 'Greg Stanton Central Station,' despite controversy

The downtown light rail station at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street will be named after U.S. Rep Greg Stanton when it opens in 2025, despite months of controversy.

The Phoenix City Council voted 9-0 to name the hub "Greg Stanton Central Station," on Wednesday, in honor of the former mayor who helped pass the voter-approved tax that funds modern transit in the city.

The hub is set to open in 2025 and will include two light rail stations and a bus depot at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street. It's part of a larger redevelopment project that will include two residential towers and about 70,000 square feet of office space, as well as ground-floor commercial space for retail and restaurants.

More: Downtown Phoenix's Central Station project marks construction milestone, plans opening

Stanton said the naming was a "real honor" and expressed gratitude to Mayor Kate Gallego and the Council, in a statement released after the vote.

“Watching my dad take the bus to work every day showed me how important public transit is for working class families," Stanton said. "It’s the reason I’ve fought my entire public service career ... to expand reliable and affordable transit options."

Residents spoke in unanimous support of the proposal, calling Stanton a "dedicated public servant," "public transit champion" and "great leader."

They applauded his years on Phoenix City Council and at the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has advocated heavily for increased and improved public transit.

Stephanie Rimmer said Stanton took Phoenix from a "disconnect state with a plethora of unfinished, abandoned or struggling projects to a network city."

Wen Chyi Chiu, another resident, said Stanton "is the people's mayor and the people's Congressman. He understands the importance and significance of transportation for people and communities."

Stanton recently helped secure a $15.9 million grant for Valley Metro to help fund the Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension (REDE) in the East Valley.

Mayor Kate Gallego said she was "thrilled that one of our newest additions to the Phoenix skyline—the soon-to-be-completed Central Station Transit Hub—will officially be named after one of Phoenix’s most effective champions for accessible public transportation."

File photo of retired U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, D-Ariz.

The vote came after a bitter controversy over whether the station should be named after Stanton or the late Congress Ed Pastor, who was also the father of sitting Councilwoman Laura Pastor.

Pastor voted in support of the Stanton proposal on Wednesday, saying the circumstance was not a matter over which man deserved the honor more, but a question of the process. Ultimately, she said she believed Stanton was deserving, but she asked staff to clarify procedures for naming facilities in the future.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (left) with Phoenix Councilwoman Laura Pastor (right) and her mother Verma Pastor (far right) helped unveil a plaque featuring a quote from former Congressman Ed Pastor.

Councilman Carlos Galindo-Elvira abstained from the vote Wednesday, but Phoenix City Code bans abstention, so his vote counted in the affirmative.

Galindo-Elvira previously explained he was abstaining from the vote because his employer, Chicanos por la Causa, was contacted over the matter. Verma Pastor, the wife of the late Ed Pastor, is a board member of CPLC and called the organization.

She previously told The Republic she was "hoping for support."

Why was there controversy over 'Greg Stanton Central Station'?

Controversy marred the Stanton naming proposal because city officials had initially planned to transfer the name of the south Phoenix Ed Pastor Transit Center to downtown, but Mayor Kate Gallego blocked the idea in May.

Texts revealed by Councilwoman Pastor earlier this month showed Deputy City Manager Mario Paniagua told Gallego he was planning to submit an application for the Heritage Commission to consider. Before he shared the idea with other council members, Gallego asked Councilmembers Jim Waring, Debra Stark and Carlos Galindo-Elvira to support her Stanton proposal and put it on the voting agenda.

At the May meeting, Pastor and her family furiously opposed the idea, pleading with staff and council during public comment to reconsider, but the City Council voted 7-2 in approval, with Pastor and Councilmember Betty Guardado opposed.

Several council members expressed surprise at the Pastor family's claim that the city was reneging on a commitment, saying they had never heard of the plan to transfer the Ed Pastor Transit Center name.

The mayor and council members stressed a desire to keep and strengthen the existing Pastor center in south Phoenix.

Gallego previously told The Arizona Republic she was inspired to rename the station for Stanton after former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams died just days before the city renamed the Metro Center light rail station after her.

"It was a reminder that we should do what we can to honor those who have helped write our city’s history when they are here to enjoy it with us," Gallego said.

Arielle Devorah, a spokesperson for Gallego, later told The Republic the mayor was concerned Pastor had acted improperly.

"The mayor was troubled to learn that Councilwoman Pastor had worked with staff to name a prominent building for her family. It felt deeply inappropriate to do that work in secret and without consulting her colleagues," Devorah wrote in an email.

The vote in May did not finalize the naming but rather sent the proposal to the Heritage Commission to begin the process.

The Pastor family and other community members again fiercely protested the vote at the Heritage Commission to no avail.

The Commission passed the proposal 9-2, although it first paused voting on the request, citing concerns about whether the mayor and council sought adequate public input and whether Stanton himself supported the proposal.

More: Phoenix City Council vote to rename light rail station for Greg Stanton marred by controversy

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, the Pastor family did not appear.

Sonya Pastor, niece of Ed Pastor, said there was no point.

"It's very troubling to me that the City Council is OK with making decisions based on false information," Pastor said. "It hurts deeply that people have disrespected Ed Pastor as much as they have," Sonya Pastor said."

Why there was confusion over the procedures

Throughout the series of City Council and Heritage Commission meetings, members of the Pastor family accused the mayor and city staff of subverting the public process and a spokesperson for the mayor said the mayor was concerned Pastor had acted "inappropriately" and "in secret."

Typically, the process for renaming government buildings is initiated by a city department and begins at the Historic Preservation Office. The city department drafts an application that includes, among other things, evidence of public support and direct approval from the family for whom the city wants to name the building.

Once the Historic Preservation Office confirms the application is ready, the Heritage Commission votes on whether to recommend approval to City Council. City Council has the ultimate say.

In the case of the Stanton renaming, the request came first from the City Council. Starting at the City Council level is allowed, and has happened in the naming of major facilities in the past, including when Phoenix City Council named Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after the late Sen. John McCain.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Downtown Phoenix transit hub will be 'Greg Stanton Central Station'