Downtown Petoskey Management Board names new director

PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Management Board announced this week that Becky Goodman, who has served as director for over 19 years, will be retiring.

"It's been an incredible honor to serve the Downtown Petoskey community for over 19 years,” Goodman said in a press release. “I am immensely proud of the progress we've made together and grateful for the unwavering support of our community stakeholders."

Amy Tweeten, former planner for the City of Petoskey, will be taking over the director role for the board.

Tweeten most recently worked as the city planner for Sandpoint, Idaho, and is now returning to Petoskey to join the Downtown Management Board.

"I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the new Downtown Petoskey Director,” Tweeten said in a statement. "Downtown Petoskey holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to preserving its unique charm while fostering growth and prosperity for all who live, work and play here."

Goodman will be taking on a part-time role as a consultant in Harbor Springs. She started in her new role as the Harbor Springs DDA Director on Jan. 8. In a previous News-Review article, Goodman said she would still be working part time in Petoskey until the city found a new downtown director. Her last day with the Downtown Petoskey Management Board will be March 29.

"Becky's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the vibrant community that Downtown Petoskey is today,” said Jennifer Shorter, chair of the Downtown Petoskey Management Board. “We are immensely grateful for her dedication and service. Amy’s passion for our downtown will build upon Becky’s legacy here and our downtown will just continue to get better and better."

Tweeten officially assumed her role as director on March 25.

