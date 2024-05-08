Downtown Pensacola shooting suspect turns herself in on attempted murder charge

The Pensacola Police Department says that the suspect in Monday's downtown Pensacola shooting has turned herself in.

Zirconium Dees, 35, turned herself into PPD Tuesday night for allegedly shooting another woman in the head at I and Intendencia streets around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal Monday that the victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Dees was booked into Escambia County Jail on attempted murder and larceny charges, and she has received no bond pending first appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Downtown Pensacola shooting suspect turns herself in for murder attempt