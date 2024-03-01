Downtown march held to celebrate beginning of Developmental Disabilities Month

CHILLICOTHE — Local organizations marched through Downtown Chillicothe on Friday to celebrate the beginning of Developmental Disabilities Month in March.

Brice Coey, of Kingston an advocate and media person for the Ross County Board of DD, uses his camera to document people walking by on Paint Street on their way to the Ross County Courthouse during the annual DD Walk on Mar. 1, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Large groups made up of those with developmental disabilities, friends, families and community members joined in on the celebration walking through the streets from the entrance of Yoctangee Park to the Ross County Courthouse, occasions stopping to celebrate with local businesses along the way.

Once gathered Superintendent Amy Beeler, Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney and Ross County Commissioner Dwight Garrett spoke about the importance of this month. Beeler was "overwhelmed" to see so many people come out to support those with developmental disabilities. She said the Pioneer Center and all those in the community are "truly blessed" to have so much love and support from those around them.

Feeney and Garrett both proclaimed March 2023 to be DD Month in the area. Feeney noted that the strength of the community is made of all its members and cheered the month's theme of "Inclusion is cool!" Garrett spoke about his time in education and said he is glad to see more inclusion in the schools and the community.

After the proclamation ceremony the celebration continued in Yoctangee Park with food trucks, music, trivia and cornhole.

Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeney shares some words with Benny Cunningham, 9 of Chillicothe, as they walk along Paint Street on their way to the Ross County Courthouse during the annual DD Walk on Mar. 1, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

