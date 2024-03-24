New downtown Lewiston consignment boutique promises quality clothing

Mar. 24—Customers at Lish Consignment Boutique arrive through a garage door that once led to an auto repair shop.

The entrance to the new downtown Lewiston store that sells high-end, previously owned clothing is on F Street between New Sixth and Ninth streets. F Street is south of Main Street and parallels the arterial.

Brands in the constantly shifting inventory often include Nike, Loft and KanCan with prices for garments ranging from about $10 to $30, said Ally Lish, the owner of the store.

The clothing is arranged into categories such as shirts, pants, shorts, athletic wear, shoes and accessories that are grouped by size to make it easy for shoppers to spot clothing they like, Lish said.

Everything is new with tags or in like-new condition without tears, stains or missing buttons, Lish said.

Many of the items were never worn because they were ordered online and people didn't want to bother with the hassle of returning them when they didn't fit or the colors were different than they expected, she said.

In some cases, people consigned dresses they only wore once to special occasions where lots of pictures were taken like the annual auction for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley, Lish said.

The minimalist, industrial atmosphere of the former garage lends itself surprisingly well to a clothing store. The cement floors have been cleaned so meticulously they almost gleam.

Fresh air streams through the door. Natural light flows in through large windows at the front of the store. Lish decorated a section in the back near fitting rooms with an area rug and a sofa.

The venture is a second business for Lish, who also owns Sage Beauty & Co., which is in the same building as the clothing store. A licensed cosmetologist, she founded the by-appointment- only salon in 2019.

In addition to Lish, the salon has two cosmetologists who specialize in hairstyles, four eyelash technicians, one esthetician and one massage therapist.

Lish, who is pregnant with her second child, opened the boutique to help fill a void of places to purchase clothing in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

It's also improving her work-life balance. After her son was born, she decided she wanted to continue to work outside the home.

"I got bored at home," she said. "I just need to stay busy."

She can have her children with her at the store and she still has one day a week, Wednesdays, where she works as a cosmetologist when Lish is closed and her son is in day care.

Lish Boutique is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Restaurant incubator in the works at Colfax

COLFAX — A startup eatery that specializes in breakfast and lunch and an up-and-coming restaurant that serves dinner and cocktails are being sought to fill an incubator in downtown Colfax.

"While this framework is our ideal vision, we're also open to exploring alternative concepts that align with the spirit of our restaurant incubator," according to the website of the Colfax Downtown Association, the group establishing the incubator.

Applications are available at colfaxdowntownassociation.com/application and are being accepted through April 5 for the restaurant incubator.

The facility is being constructed in a former bank and is expected to debut this June. It is being equipped with $200,000 in new kitchen equipment.

Incubator occupants will receive subsidized rent and have access to expert help for work such as creating menus, sourcing ingredients, pricing entrees, marketing and accounting.

"Whether you have a concept in mind that aligns perfectly with our vision or you're open to brainstorming new possibilities, we welcome you to apply to be part of this exciting culinary adventure," according to the website of the Colfax Downtown Association.

The incubator is being covered through a Washington Department of Commerce grant, the Colfax Downtown Association won through a competitive process.

Seven Poe Asphalt projects win honors

POST FALLS — An upgrade on the highway that connects Pullman and Moscow using environmentally friendly techniques earned Poe Asphalt recognition from the National Asphalt Paving Association.

The project involved 6 miles of work on State Route 270 in Whitman County that incorporated reclaimed asphalt pavement, "a sustainable paving practice that conserves virgin materials and reduces greenhouse gas emissions," according to a news release from Poe.

The Post Falls company that has locations in Lewiston, Clarkston, Pullman and Spokane won a total of seven awards given to projects that meet or exceed the most stringent standards in their industry, according to the news release.

The other awards were for the following projects:

State Route 127 and U.S. Highway 95 in Whitman County. Poe ground materials, fixed underlying pavement damage and placed an inlay, timing the repairs after the harvest season to minimize traffic delays.

Resurfacing a runway and creating a new taxiway at the Coeur d'Alene Airport-Pappy Boyington Field.

State Highway 53 and Ramsey Road intersection in the Coeur d'Alene area. Crews added new left- and right-turning bays to relieve congestion.

State Highway 53 from Hauser Lake Road to N. Bruss Road. Workers widened the road from two to three lanes and constructed center- and right-turn lanes.

Repairs on 1.9 miles of Brooks Road in Medical Lake, including resurfacing with two lifts of pavement on top of a pulverized base.

Resurfacing of State Highway 64 in Lewis County, Washington, using the reclaimed asphalt materials method.

Serengeti Home Care opens Lewiston location

Serengeti Home Care has opened a location in Lewiston that serves north central Idaho.

The business provides help such as bathing, dressing, pet care, housekeeping, meal preparation, companionship, laundry, transportation, running errands and grocery shopping for seniors and other adults unable to complete those tasks, said Sable Beale, client care manager of Serengeti Home Care in Lewiston.

Other services include help with ostomy care, diabetes medications and physical therapy exercises.

The employees of Serengeti Home Care in Lewiston cover a geographic area within a two hour drive of Lewiston in Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Lewis and Latah counties.

The Lewiston office is one of 21 locations of Serengeti, which does business in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. Its Pullman office serves southeastern Washington.

The client care manager of the Lewiston office is Sable Beale, who has been with the company since 2023.

The Lewiston telephone number for Serengeti is (208) 760-6302. The Lewiston operations are generally open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CEDA membership meeting planned next month

Registration is open for the annual membership meeting of the Clearwater Economic Development Association on April 25.

This year's meeting will celebrate the people, places and projects that make north central Idaho a better place to live, according to the group's website.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with a no-host social hour that will be followed by dinner and a program at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College, 837 Fourth St., Lewiston.

The cost is $30 per person. Registration is available through April 15 at clearwater-eda.org on the left side of the page under "events."

