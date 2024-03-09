Downtown L.A.’s Cecil Hotel, subject of Netflix crime doc, is up for sale

As first reported by real estate news outlet The Real Deal, the Cecil Hotel has been listed on LoopNet with no asking price attached.
The 159,803-square-foot, 15-story building contains 601 units. The building, located at 640 South Main Street, is designated as a historical landmark.
The catch? The Cecil Hotel, at one time a world-renowned place of luxury, is now notoriously known for its bloody, violent and outright creepy history. So much so that L.A. tour guides have lovingly referred to the hotel as “the place where serial killers stay.”
The reputation was broadcast to an even wider audience in 2021 when a Netflix-distributed documentary series titled “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” hit the mainstream.
The four-part series followed the story of 21-year-old Elisa Lam, whose naked, bloated body was discovered in a water tank on the rooftop of the hotel in 2013.
The case caught the eye of internet crime detectives and further cemented the legacy of the Cecil Hotel.
Since 2021, the building has operated as affordable housing for unhoused people in Los Angeles.
TikTok faces an uncertain fate in the U.S. once again. After a surprise flurry of activity in the House this week, TikTok is the target of a new government push to separate the company from its Chinese ownership or force it out of the country. TikTok is based in Los Angeles and Singapore, but is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.
A company called Soul Machines debuted its "Digital Marilyn" AI chatbot of Marilyn Monroe at SXSW on International Women's Day. Soul Machines touts its ability to produce nuanced, realistic responses when engaging with fans. It comes at a time of increased scrutiny into the use of celebrities' digital likenesses without their consent.
In November, Slack introduced Denise Dresser as the latest person to occupy the corner office. “You know, like anything, it's always hard to step into any new company and do it in a way that's graceful, but I think the team gave me plenty of coaching, and we really saw the vision together,” Dresser told TechCrunch. Jones herself had replaced company co-founder Stewart Butterfield when he announced that he was leaving at the end of 2022.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Sandra Wachter is a professor and senior researcher in data ethics, AI, robotics, algorithms and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute. While at the Turing Institute, Watcher evaluated the ethical and legal aspects of data science, highlighting cases where opaque algorithms have become racist and sexist.