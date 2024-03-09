Downtown L.A.’s Cecil Hotel, subject of Netflix crime doc, is up for sale

An infamous downtown Los Angeles hotel, placed in the spotlight after a Netflix documentary chronicled its creepy past, is up for sale.

As first reported by real estate news outlet The Real Deal, the Cecil Hotel has been listed on LoopNet with no asking price attached.

The 159,803-square-foot, 15-story building contains 601 units. The building, located at 640 South Main Street, is designated as a historical landmark.

The catch? The Cecil Hotel, at one time a world-renowned place of luxury, is now notoriously known for its bloody, violent and outright creepy history. So much so that L.A. tour guides have lovingly referred to the hotel as “the place where serial killers stay.”

The reputation was broadcast to an even wider audience in 2021 when a Netflix-distributed documentary series titled “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” hit the mainstream.

The four-part series followed the story of 21-year-old Elisa Lam, whose naked, bloated body was discovered in a water tank on the rooftop of the hotel in 2013.

The case caught the eye of internet crime detectives and further cemented the legacy of the Cecil Hotel.

Since 2021, the building has operated as affordable housing for unhoused people in Los Angeles.

