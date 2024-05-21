Downtown Improvement Board announces grants for downtown Pensacola special events

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board has started accepting applications for a brand-new grant program intended for supporting downtown special events.

Ten $2,500 grants a year are planned to be awarded to events, both private businesses and non-profit organizations, in order to drive tourism downtown and put the area on the map as a travel destination.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to support downtown businesses with funding for their special events,” DIB Executive Director Walker Wilson said while announcing the program.

The DIB has supported businesses located in the 44-block DIB district and with the special event grant program the agency can continue to fund events such as daily street and sidewalk cleaning, the Saturday morning Palafox Market, the annual holiday lights, the free Palafox Market trolley, enhanced police presence downtown and more.

“Special events are tremendously successful in bringing people downtown to shop, dine and play,” Wilson said. “We want to support our downtown businesses and leverage events to have a positive impact on the entire downtown district.”

Grant applications are currently being accepted on the Downtown Pensacola website. The agency’s board of directors will score completed funding requests.

For more information, visit the DIB website, or call their office at 850-380-9642.

