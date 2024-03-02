New downtown housing to be one of the city's largest, addresses housing demand
The 233-unit apartment building off Broadway Ave. to be complete by Sept. 20
The 233-unit apartment building off Broadway Ave. to be complete by Sept. 20
Duckworth — the first U.S. senator to give birth while serving in office — was told to "go home and enjoy your husband."
2025 Honda Pilot pricing information plus details about the new, range-topping Pilot Black Edition.
'The grandkids love crushing cans!' wrote one of this No. 1 bestseller's 14,000+ fans. 'Strong and long-lasting.'
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
With the season nearing the three-quarter point, let's examine what lies ahead for every team with title hopes.
Consolidation is afoot in the world of HR services, with larger players snapping up interesting, smaller startups en route to more robust unit economics and providing one-stop shops for customers looking to cut down on suppliers. In the latest development, Deel -- the $12 billion HR business -- is scooping up Zavvy, a Munich-based AI-based "people development" startup building tools for personalized career progression, training, and performance management. Deel, which was founded in Paris but is now based in San Francisco, has made its name mainly with payroll and other HR services aimed at distributed workforces, will bring Zavvy's services onto the same platform as its existing services -- a nod to the company shifting focus to work more with distributed and non-distributed workforces.
With so much fresh competition in social apps right now -- plus the usual set of social media platforms and messaging giants sucking up attention -- it might feel like there's precious little room to innovate in this slice of the consumer market. The Yolk app -- currently only available on iPhone via Apple's App Store -- leans into the "social weirdness" of identity-building, using the latest consumer tech to proffer a camera's eye view of the user's world.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is teased with features from the QX Monograph Concept, including 'piano key' lights for the DRLs and flush door handles.
The opaque, moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe seams will help keep you dry, comfy and covered.
Jeep's new CEO wants to restore U.S. market share after steep sales drop, with plans for lower prices, clearer marketing, and higher quality.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.
AMD will start selling the Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) graphics card in the US, offering users a detuned version of its 7900 XT flagship for $549.
In today's edition: MLB's uniform fiasco, the NFL's huge salary cap increase, the return of a cult hero, Baker's Dozen, and more.