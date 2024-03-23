Downtown home right on Palafox is perfect for families or rental income | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

Homeowners and guests alike will be wowed by this four-bedroom, three-bath home on the thriving Palafox Street is the epitome of downtown living. The property is a corner lot with stellar front balcony views and a private rear balcony for hosting barbecues and enjoying the hot tub. Realtor Katy Collins with Levin Rinke Realty, Inc. says, “This downtown double residence presents a rare opportunity to indulge in the vibrant energy of city life while enjoying the comforts of home. With two separate living spaces spanning two floors, each equipped with its own kitchen and laundry room, this residence offers unparalleled flexibility and functionality.”

The open living spaces and neutral color palette offers a world of decorating options for homeowners. Two bedrooms on each floor allows for a variety of living options.

Upon entering from Palafox a stairway leads to the second level, and when crossing the threshold to the living space, there is ample space to entertain and create culinary masterpieces. One bedroom overlooks Palafox, while the second is oriented near the rear of the home.

Upstairs you’ll find a combination living space with an adjoining kitchen and dining space. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, a prep island with a sink and bar seating, which is wonderful for casual meals or additional guests. The light and bright area will be a hub of activity when entertaining, and guests will enjoy the in-wall fish tank.

A large suite is oriented at the front of the home, and includes a spacious bedroom, a full bath with a walk-in shower and a double vanity, and a private balcony overlooking downtown.

An additional second floor bedroom includes a built-in loft space which is excellent for sleeping or storage needs.

Realtor Liz Harrison with Levin Rinke Realty, Inc., notes that the private rear balcony with an outdoor kitchen is your own private oasis complete with a luxurious hot tub. “Whether you're unwinding after a long day or entertaining guests under the starlit sky, this serene retreat is sure to become your favorite sanctuary,” she says.

An oversized garage is perfect for storage and homeowner parking, while there is street parking and additional parking behind the home.

The home’s location is a short walk to galleries, restaurants, museums and the waterfront. This is truly urban living at its finest.

407 N Palafox St.

Pensacola, FL

Price: $1,399,000

Approximate square feet: 2,361

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full

Built: 2020

Listing Agent

Levin Rinke Realty

Katy Collins and Liz Harrison

Phone: 850-696-6710

Website: LifeinPensacola.com

Email: levinrinkerealty.com

Email: katymcollins@yahoo.com

Email: lizh@levinrinkerealty.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 400 N Palafox Florida home is downtown living at it best Hot Property