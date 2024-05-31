Downtown Fort Myers Ferris wheel falls flat after residents rally through social media

Members of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission got a presentation about the idea of putting a Ferris wheel in the city's historic downtown.

Fort Myers will not move forward with a possible Ferris wheel in the city's downtown area.

"In the end, we did not see overwhelming support for a wheel in Fort Myers, so City leadership has decided not to continue pursuing this opportunity," wrote Steve Weathers, Economic Development Director for Fort Myers, in an email statement.

Weathers had presented the concept at several city workshops, economic development advisory boards, and historic Preservation Committee meetings throughout the past few months.

It was still in the discussion phase when the city decided not to proceed.

What was the Ferris Wheel?

Steve Weathers, city of Fort Myers director of economic development, presents a proposed Ferris Wheel plan at a Historic Preservation Commission meeting on May 23, 2024.

The idea came from outgoing Councilman Johnny Streets, according to Weathers.

The city eyed creating a 65-meter, 213-foot Ferris wheel that would have towered above downtown Fort Myers, providing scenic views.

The proposed Ferris wheel would have a lifetime of at least 30 years and be able to stand a category 5 hurricane, with 200 mph winds.

The locations eyed for the site were the land adjacent to Hall of 50 States, 2254 Edwards Drive, and the land adjacent to the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, 2101 Edwards Drive.

Centennial Park and the city of Palms Park were mentioned as possible locations, but ultimately dropped because of the lack of people who walk there.

Fort Myers Beach was mentioned as a consideration.

Privately owned venture

Weathers said 11 manufacturers specialize in Ferris wheels and observation wheels in the world, and the city would have chosen between two of them − Netherlands-based Dutch Wheels and Chance Entertainment, from the USA.

It would have been privately owned and managed by a third party with the city signing a 30-year lease.

Fort Myers receives nearly 4.5 million visitors who spend more than $4 billion in the area annually, according to a presentation used to describe the project.

No appetite from the public

In an email statement, the city attributes the reason for scrapping the Ferris wheel idea to its lack of overwhelming support.

They cited hundreds of comments from an article with more than 900 responses to the proposed plan that solidified a mixed response from the public.

Virginia Harper, a member of the nonprofit Lee Trust for Historic Preservation, previously said in a meeting last week that "the board and membership ‒ opposed to placing a Ferris wheel or a flywheel on historic property or adjacent to historic property downtown."

