Downtown Fort Collins project will tear up street for 2 years starting in July. Here's why

Fort Collins is about to begin one of the costliest projects in its history — one that will tear up Oak Street west of Old Town for two years.

But the results are also meant to have big impacts for residents and businesses by reducing flooding in Old Town, where 100-year-old infrastructure can't handle the runoff from storms.

The first phase of the Oak Street stormwater project will begin July 8. It will construct a drainage system from Mason Street all the way to Jackson Avenue, next to City Park, and it'll cost $40 million.

Downtown Fort Collins was built more than 100 years before the city ever had stormwater standards. Over the years, the Old Town basin has been the site of localized flooding when rainstorms happen, causing property damage, street flooding and public safety issues.

Since the 1990s, Fort Collins Utilities has been working on improving the stormwater infrastructure.

The Oak Street project is the third-most expensive capital project the city has taken on, behind Connexion and the MAX bus rapid transit projects.

But the costs associated with flood damage rival the cost of the project, said Heather McDowell, special projects manager with Fort Collins Utilities.

"It is an expensive project," McDowell said, "but we've done flood damage assessment work ... and the flooding damage to downtown Fort Collins is on the order of $150 million if you're going to replace and repair everything that's flooded.

"When you compare that to the cost of doing all the projects, you can start to understand there is pretty good cost benefit there."

The Oak Street project is expected to alleviate flooding problems on Mountain Avenue, as well, because some of that runoff heads toward Oak.

But it won't address all of downtown's flooding problems. The city has identified four other stormwater projects to tackle in the next two decades through its Downtown Stormwater Improvement Plan.

The Oak Street project will upgrade the infrastructure so it can handle a 100-year storm, which is one that has a 1% chance of happening in any given year. That's the city's standard for all new design and building.

(For comparison, Fort Collins' worst flooding event, the 1997 Spring Creek Flood, was a 500-year storm, and flooding in 2013 was estimated to be a 100-year storm.)

From catastrophe to collaboration: Spring Creek Flood spawns volunteer weather network

Other utility work will be done at the same time

Crews will drill down nearly 30 feet and tunnel underground to install a pipe that is 6.5 feet in diameter.

It will connect with other infrastructure that has already been upgraded to carry the runoff from rainstorms to the Poudre River.

Three "rain gardens" will be installed to help catch debris before it goes into the system to help with river water quality.

At the same time as the stormwater work, Xcel Energy will replace some of its gas line along portions of the project. Additionally, a Utilities water line project will replace the cast iron water mains that have accumulated around 100 years of mineral buildup, from Grant Avenue to the west.

When the streets get buttoned back up, the city will make pedestrian crossing improvements.

"This project is so big and so impactful to the area, we've been trying very hard to make sure we're not missing those other opportunity projects," McDowell said.

When will construction begin and what will disruptions look like?

The work will be done in phases, and the goal is to affect no more than four blocks at a time, McDowell said.

There will be full road closures (and that means loss of parking), construction noise and dust during the work. Sidewalk access to businesses will generally remain open, but there might be pedestrian detours.

Water lines might need to be shut off for periods up to four hours, but 24 hours' notice will be given, the city said on its website. Gas and electricity may also need to be shut off temporarily.

The route for the project is mostly along Oak Street but does affect segments of Meldrum, Washington, Mack and Mountain.

The first phase will be from Mason Street to Meldrum Street, starting July 8 and lasting through the rest of 2024.

In 2025, the city expects to tackle the section from Meldrum to Shields Street, with the final segment to Jackson Avenue wrapping up in 2026.

Xcel's work will happen in 2024 and 2025, from Meldrum to Washington and from Shields to Jackson.

The water pipeline replacement is set for 2024, from Grant to Shields, and for 2026, from Shields to Jackson.

Work will continue in the winter months, and as one phase wraps up, the next one will begin.

Residents can sign up to receive updates about the project on the city's Oak Street stormwater project page.

What about parking?

On-street parking will be affected — around 100 spaces will be lost in this first phase of the project, for example.

With full blocks of the street closed during active construction, residents who don't have alley access to their homes will have to park on the closest open block.

To alleviate issues, the city's Parking Services is working to relax limits on nearby zones, McDowell said. They are also offering free parking passes for the Civic Center garage.

Where is the money coming from for this project?

The city has issued 20-year bonds to provide the up-front capital for the project, and the money will be paid by fees from Utilities' stormwater customers.

In 2024, the stormwater fee increased by 3% — that amounted to 67 cents a month on an average bill, from $22.42 to $23.09.

Utilities' projections through 2032 anticipate the stormwater fee will increase at least 3% each year.

What other projects are coming to help with flooding?

The city identified the need for these improvements in the 1990s, McDowell said.

Three previous projects in the 1990s and early 2000s improved drainage the east side of College Avenue, along Locust Street, Oak Street and Howes Street.

Going forward, the Downtown Stormwater Improvement Plan includes the Oak Street project, along with projects on Maple Street, Magnolia Street, Myrtle Street and Laporte Avenue.

The cost of all five projects is estimated now at $150 million, though costs are expected to increase due to the passage of time. The goal is to get them completed in the next 20 to 25 years, McDowell said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Oak Street stormwater project in Fort Collins begins in July