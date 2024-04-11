A downtown Florida saloon was raided and shut down. It didn’t involve drinks or food

Detectives seized slot machines from a Florida bar Wednesday morning following a month-long investigation into illegal gambling, Bradenton police said.

Along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, police say they conducted “several undercover operations” in March at Pour Decisions Saloon, 430 12th St. W., Bradenton, where they found four arcade-style video slot machines available to customers for illegal gambling.

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant and removed the four machines from the business.

Photos posted by police to social media show crime scene tape surrounding the business on a sidewalk in downtown Bradenton.

No customers or employees were arrested, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation comes after similar operations by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Other gambling machine crackdowns in Florida

A sheriff’s office crackdown on illegal gambling made in July 2023 saw deputies seize 69 gambling machines along with more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Several businesses were also closed during the operation, investigators said.

Another operation by the sheriff’s office in September 2023 saw them shut down another game room, along with seizing another 33 slot machines and $15,000 in illegal profit, according to deputies.

Against the law

Operating a slot machine without a license is against the law. Business owners could face up to five years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling in Bradenton is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or submit an anonymous tip to Manatee CrimeStoppers at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.