Downtown fire report released

Jun. 13—The City of Ada and the Ada Fire Department have released a report detailing their response to the devastating downtown fire June 5. The Salvation Army Family Store and the old Pre-Paid Legal building were destroyed by the fire.

The fire was first reported at 8:52 a.m., and Ada firefighters immediately reported seeing smoke as they were en route to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters "established a water supply, placing a 2.5-inch handline at the rear door," the report said. "Firefighters gained access to a rear walkthrough door, and were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions."

Around this time, the report said, "an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper had exited the building... the Trooper was showing symptoms of smoke inhalation." The officer was treated at the scene by Mercy EMS.

The report added that by 9:01 a.m., "heavy smoke and fire conditions extended to the front of the structure and through the roof. All firefighters were evacuated and directed to conduct a defensive attack."

The report also said that initially, one individual was unaccounted for when firefighters arrived on the scene but was located shortly thereafter.

The report says the fire was under control by 2 p.m.

"Firefighters continued with salvage and overhaul operations until the area around the structures was able to be secured," the report stated. "Command was terminated, and all fire units returned to service at 9:33 p.m."

"Due to the size and complexity of the fire," the report stated, "(Ada Fire) requested assistance with the investigation from the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.