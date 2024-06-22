Downtown Development Authority seeking survey feedback on new DDA plan for Adrian

ADRIAN — Adrian’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with its planning consultant, McKenna Planning and Design, is soliciting feedback on a new Downtown Development Authority plan in the form of a survey.

The overall goal of the survey and any collected feedback is to understand the community’s needs and preferences for the revitalization and improvement of downtown Adrian, a news release from McKenna said. The plan will help downtown Adrian to shape its future for the next 20-30 years.

To access the online survey visit tinyurl.com/DDA-Plan-Survey. Residents also can pick up and fill out paper copies of the survey, which are available at Adrian City Hall in downtown Adrian, 135 E. Maumee St. The survey, which also can be completed by those who visit downtown Adrian but are not residents, opened May 28 and continues through July 7.

People stroll down Maumee Street among the classic cars in downtown Adrian June 4, 2021, during First Fridays.

“The results of this survey will fuel the downtown plan, which will outline goals and objectives of the DDA, target priority redevelopment sites, organize future projects and provide a funding and economic development plan,” the online survey said.

Some of the survey questions ask respondents “Why do you visit downtown Adrian?” “What types of employment opportunities do you wish were available downtown?” and “How can the appearance of downtown be improved?” among several other questions and categories.

“Your input is crucial to ensure that the downtown meets the expectations and desires of those who live, work and play here,” McKenna said.

An important part of creating this vision is understanding the preferences of everyone who enjoys downtown.

“Whether you have ideas about new businesses, public spaces, events or infrastructure improvements, this survey is your opportunity to voice your thoughts and contribute to the future of our beloved downtown,” the release said.

All responses to the survey will be kept confidential and will be used exclusively for planning and development purposes, McKenna explained. Results will be shared with the community once the survey period has ended and will play a significant role in shaping the downtown plan.

“We believe that the best way to plan for the future of downtown Adrian is by involving our residents in the decision-making process,” Dusty Steele, chairperson of the Adrian DDA board of directors, said. “Your feedback will guide our efforts to create a downtown that is not only economically vibrant but also welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.”

The mission of Adrian’s DDA is to enhance the experience of all downtown visitors through thoughtful planning that will in turn, create a downtown that is “dynamic, inclusive and forward-thinking.”

Besides completion of the survey, there will be additional opportunities for people to participate in the decision-making process, Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott added.

“We want you to be involved in moving downtown forward,” Elliott said.

Downtown Adrian seeking participants for advisory council

The Adrian DDA also is seeking volunteers for a citizens’ advisory council that will work with both the DDA and the Adrian City Commission during the process of preparing and adopting an updated Development and Tax Increment Financing Plan for downtown Adrian.

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a public financing method that helps municipalities finance new developments without the need to increase taxes, McKenna explained. When a public project such as a road, streetscape or lighting and signage improvements is completed, there often is an increase in the value of surrounding real estate and perhaps new investment (new or rehabilitated buildings, for example). This increased site value and investment generates increased tax revenues. The increased tax revenues are the "tax increment.”

Michigan Public Act 57 of 2018 states if a development area has 100 residents or more, a Development Area Citizens Council (DACC) must be created to work with the municipality during amendment of the Development and TIF Plans. The group must be established by the local legislative body, have at least nine members and each member must be at least 18 years old.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

“In this case, members must also be residents of downtown Adrian,” McKenna said. “For the DDA to proceed with amendment of its TIF and Development Plan, a DACC must be established.”

Ultimately, the DACC will be charged with recommending to the city commission whether to approve the proposed amendment to the Development and TIF plan.

Residents who are interested in volunteering for the DACC should contact Jane Dixon, planning consultant with McKenna Planning and Design, at jdixon@mcka.com or by calling 248-596-0920.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian Downtown Development Authority seeking feedback on new DDA plan