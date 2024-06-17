Downtown Dallas added to the National Register of Historic Places

For more than a century, the downtown core of Dallas has held significance for the community and surrounding area.

Now, downtown Dallas has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service accepted the downtown district on May 24.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the program in the state, said the patterns of downtown buildings represent the economic development in Dallas and its local significance.

The 15.8-acre downtown district, which includes 33 buildings of historic significance built between 1870 and 1955, is surrounded by Washington, Church, Oak and Jefferson streets.

The area surrounds Courthouse Square at 850 Main St. The first Polk County Courthouse was built in 1859, prior to the 1874 incorporation of Dallas. It was destroyed by a fire in 1898 and rebuilt the next year with limestone. It has been expanded within the block multiple times.

The buildings in the area have style influences from Victorian architecture, some late 19th and 20th century revivals and some Italianate. The exterior of most of the buildings is stucco or brick.

Downtown Dallas has 17 buildings built in the 1900s or prior to that.

Businesses along Main Street in downtown Dallas.

The oldest building in the district is the former International Order of Odd Fellows building, currently Brixus Jewelers. It was built in 1870.

The newest building in the district is the La Herradura building at 994 Main St., built in 1950. Tyler Ferrari, Dallas' economic development director, said it is different from the other buildings in the district but maintains the historic development patterns.

The National Register of Historic Places is operated by the National Park Service and administered by the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.

Buildings in the districts are eligible for tax incentives, grants, building code leniency and can be considered for federal projects. They must comply with federal standards when undergoing changes.

Prior to the designation, there were two buildings in Dallas listed on the National Register of Historic Places: the Dallas Cinema and the A.K. Wilson building, currently World Gym. The A.K. Wilson building was added in 1998 and the Dallas Cinema was added in 2022.

Independence received the same designation when it was named to the register in 1989.

In Marion County, similar historic districts exist in Aurora, Salem, Silverton and St. Paul.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Dallas Downtown Historic District added to national register