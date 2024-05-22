Downtown courthouse closed due to plumbing issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The downtown courthouse was closed Wednesday morning due to lack of water, court officials said.

Plumbing issues at the courthouse at 1415 Truxtun Ave. were expected to be fixed and cases heard starting at 1:30 p.m., officials said. Deputies stationed at the front doors were turning people away.

Misdemeanor arraignments were moved to Division J at 1215 Truxtun Ave.

