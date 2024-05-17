Downtown Colorado Springs opens first dog park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first dog park in downtown Colorado Springs opened on Thursday, May 16 after four years of planning, and the paw-ty started with a parade and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Many people are moving closer to downtown, and noticed that they did not have a safe place to walk their dogs. A round of a-paws was given to the new dog park on Thursday.

“You’ll see the beagles in the dog park on the daily,” said Jody Najera.

Hundreds of dog owners gathered in downtown Colorado Springs for a parade and grand opening of Antlers Dog Park.

“I think there’s a huge demand, Colorado is one of those states that almost everybody has a dog, so it was something that everybody needed,” said Najera.

The 1,600 square foot park includes running water, turf, and gravel flooring sitting areas, as well as two gates to ensure the safety of the dogs. Along with the safety measures for all owners, the area is ADA accessible and has ramps and handicap parking spaces available.

“We really wanted to provide a place that is accessible for our community so that people of all ages and abilities can utilize our park system and use this space without having any concern,” said David Deitemeyer, the Landscape Architect for Antlers Dog Park.

The park is also a part of the city’s initiative to make downtown safer.

“There is evidence and studies that have shown that activation of space through amenities like a dog park or a playground can really provide for a sense of better inclusion for the community and better safety within that community,” said Deitemeyer.

The dog park is on the eastern edge of Antlers Park at 31st West Pikes Peak Avenue.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.