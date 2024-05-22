Downtown Cigar Company, owned by Hinds County DA, raided by law enforcement officers.

Several businesses in Jackson, including one owned by Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, were raided by FBI's Jackson office Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around Downtown Cigar Company LLC on Pearl Street, a business owned by Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

Owens was not immediately available for comment.

Another businesses next door, Downtown Daiquiri and Pizza, also was surrounded by law enforcement agents.

One FBI agent told the Clarion Ledger he had been standing outside of the Owens' business for "a couple hours." Along with the FBI, Capitol Police was also on the scene.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrants at the multiple locations. The affidavit in support if the search warrants has been sealed by the court and so I am prohibited from commenting further. There is no threat to public safety," said FBI Spokesperson Marshay Lawson in an email.

Owens was first elected as Hinds County's District Attorney in 2019 after being the managing attorney at the Mississippi office of the Southern Poverty Law Center. He was reelected to the office in November 2023.

In 2022, Owens was accused of pointing a gun at Joshua Towns of Hattiesburg who told police he was visiting his "lady friend" in her apartment on Pearl Street when Owens entered the apartment and pointed a gun at him, according to previous Clarion Ledger reporting. The woman was reportedly an employee in Owens' office.

Owens denied all allegations.

This is a developing story.

