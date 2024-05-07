Downtown Burlington restaurant founded in 2006 announces closure

The Blue Cat Steak and Wine Bar, which opened 18 years ago in the hidden nook that is Lawson Lane in Burlington, has announced its closure.

The restaurant was founded in 2006 by Ozzy Giral, a native of Turkey, and his wife, Mariasha Giral of Burlington. Ozzy Giral died in 2016 at age 36, and his wife continued to operate the restaurant.

“If you haven’t heard the news we are now closed for good and moving on to different projects,” according to a May 2 post on Blue Cat’s Facebook page.

“I (as well as the staff) appreciate our guests and friends so much,” the post reads. “And as we go forward with this change we do it with a ton of love (not regret, the time was quite right).”

A sign for the Blue Cat Steak and Wine Bar at 1 Lawson Lane in Burlington, shown May 3, 2024.

As the name suggests, the Blue Cat specialized in steak and wine. The online menu most recently featured filet mignon, New York strip steak, ribeye and steak au poivre. Other main courses included duck breast, salmon as well as red pepper and smoked mozzarella ravioli.

“All our love to you, Mariasha,” patron Tony Gallucci commented on Blue Cat’s Facebook post. “What you and Ozzy created together was magnificent. The three best meals I ever had in my life, I had at the Blue Cat. I can’t say that about anywhere else. Anywhere.”

