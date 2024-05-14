Downtown billboard sends dangerous message about drinking and driving | Letters

This billboard that reads, “EVERY GREAT TRIP STARTS WITH A SIP,” is aimed at drivers headed east on U.S. Route 50 and those about to cross the Big Mac Bridge into Kentucky.

Visible from our dining room window in a condominium just off Lytle Park is a billboard that reads "EVERY GREAT TRIP STARTS WITH A SIP." Next to these words is pictured a man’s hand holding a glass of bourbon; not a sip, but three or four ounces. Just the thing, before hitting the road.

The billboard is aimed at drivers headed east on U.S. Route 50 and by those about to cross the Big Mac Bridge into Kentucky. The credit shows "LOUISVILLE, BOURBON CITY."

What kind of genius suggests starting a drive under the influence, when it would have been just as easy to suggest that every great trip ends with a sip? That’s not true, either; but it’s a lot less dangerous.

Jim Myers, Downtown

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Dangerous' billboard seems to encourage drinking and driving