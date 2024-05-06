From downpours to warm temps, Portland area prepares for summer-like heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the warmest temperatures of the year are expected around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area later this week.

A nearly 30-degree temperature spike is expected by the end of the week as record highs are threatened. Temperatures are expected to warm close to 90 degrees by the end of the week and take the Pacific Northwest into the weekend.





This rapid warming trend will be a shock to the system as Portland has seen 12 consecutive days with measurable rainfall and below-average temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will build over the western half of the country later this week. It’s that weather pattern change that will usher in the early onset of summer.

Typically, Portland sees its first 80-degree temperature around May 8. That’s on track this week, but some locations could be near 90 by the end of the week. On average, the first round of 90-degree heat isn’t felt in Portland until June 18. That might be over a month ahead of schedule if temperatures get that warm.

The two days that have the best chance at seeing records met or surpassed are Friday and Saturday. Friday’s record temperature is 89-degrees last set on May 10, 2019. Saturday’s record is slightly warmer at 91-degrees set on May 11, 1971. Forecast temperatures are putting Portland’s afternoon highs near those conditions later this week.

