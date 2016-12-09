Downfall of S. Korea's 'princess' Park

As daughter of the late military dictator Park Chung-Hee, South Korean President Park Geun-Hye was a conservative icon (AFP Photo/JEON HEON-KYUN)

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye enjoyed stellar popularity for most of her life as a conservative icon -- until an influence-peddling scandal turned her into a target of nationwide anger and triggered her impeachment by parliament on Friday.

Park, the daughter of the late military dictator Park Chung-Hee, spent most of her childhood under the spotlight as her father oversaw the country's economic transformation during his 1961-1979 rule.

Images of the young Park growing up at the presidential Blue House endeared her to South Koreans, with the first family treated as royalty by some and Park as the young princess.

The deaths of Park's parents in the 1970s further fanned sympathy for her as an ill-fated young woman who lost parents to assassinations but managed to rise above the personal tragedy.

Park's mother was murdered five years before her father, who was assassinated by his own security chief in 1979.

Park subsequently kept a low profile for nearly two decades until 1998, when she made a successful bid to become a lawmaker as the South was reeling from the fallout of the 1997-98 Asian economic crisis.

She instantly became a star among older conservative Koreans, who felt she shared her father's leadership qualities and was someone who could revive the economy at a time of crisis.

But her political career was always overshadowed by the legacy of her father -- who is credited with dragging the country out of poverty but reviled for his regime's human rights abuses.

The paternal shadow dogged Park, with critics accusing her of inheriting her his intolerance of dissent.

But she still commanded a loyal following among many voters, earning her the nickname the "Queen of Elections" for her success at the ballot box.

Such loyalty helped her weather several crises after she became the country's first female president in 2012, including the sinking of a Sewol ferry that killed 300 in 2014.

The fact that Park, 64, never married was also part of her appeal in a country where past leaders were often embroiled in major corruption scandals involving family members.

But the latest scandal involving Park's close friend Choi Soon-Sil -- now under arrest for fraud and abuse of power -- turned out to be too much even for the staunchest Park supporters.

It also shed light on Park's questionable, decades-long ties with Choi's late father, a shady religious figure who in the 1970s was accused of using his presidential influence to extract vast amounts of money from local firms.

A state probe concluded that Choi had followed in her father's footstep, colluding with Park to strong-arm companies like Samsung to "donate" tens of millions of dollars to non-profit foundations she controlled.

The scandal sent Park's once-bulletproof approval ratings to record lows and prompted millions to take to the streets in a series of mass weekly protests calling for her ouster.

She apologised several times in tearful televised addresses, in which she painted herself as a lonely, isolated leader whose main offence was to be over-trusting of a personal friend.

But there was little public sympathy, with many seeing her professed isolation as a reflection of aloof arrogance rather than genuine loneliness.

Now Park, already the first sitting South Korean president to be subject to a criminal probe, looks set to go down as the first democratically-elected president to be booted out of office.

Friday's impeachment vote by parliament still requires the confirmation of the Constitutional Court -- a process that could take months.