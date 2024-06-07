Downed wires shuts down part of Parkway East

A portion of the Parkway East is closed due to downed wires.

PennDOT said eastbound I-376 is closed between the North 791 Penn Hills (Exit 81) and South 48 Monroeville (Exit 84A) interchanges.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: All Lanes of the Parkway East Outbound are CLOSED between Penn Hills and Monroeville because of downed wires.



All traffic has to detour to Business 22/William Penn Highway.

