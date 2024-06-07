Downed wires shuts down part of Parkway East

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A portion of the Parkway East is closed due to downed wires.

PennDOT said eastbound I-376 is closed between the North 791 Penn Hills (Exit 81) and South 48 Monroeville (Exit 84A) interchanges.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

