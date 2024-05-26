Downed tree causes West Side road closure as thousands are without power after storms

A tree fell blocking Montana Avenue between Cheviot and Boudinot avenues during Sunday's storms, pulling down wires. The road is now closed and Duke Energy crews are working at the scene. There was no information as to when the road will reopen.

More than 3,000 Greater Cincinnati Duke Energy customers are without power after Sunday’s first round of severe weather.

At the height of the outage Sunday afternoon, there were more than 5,000 without power.

The utility's outage map showed 1,692 customers in Ohio were without power, and 1,620 Northern Kentucky customers were without power as of 5 p.m.

Duke Energy crews work on damaged power lines on Montana Avenue near Glenmore Avenue on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Poweroutage.us says there were 201,260 customers using a number of energy providers in the state of Kentucky without power as of 5:30 p.m. Ohio had 16,366.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 reported dispatchers said wires were down on Crestknoll Lane near South Monfort Heights and Blaney Avenue near Madisonville.

The Duke website did not have estimated times for service to be restored but said repairs and damage assessment were underway.

To report outages in your area, call 800-543-5599 or visit Duke’s website.

West Side road blocked

