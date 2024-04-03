Downed powerlines close both directions of I-41 in Brown County near Mid Vallee Golf Course

(WFRV) – Downed power lines are reportedly blocking both directions of I-41 near Wrightstown as authorities work to clear the incident.

According to officials, all lanes of I-41 at mile marker 154.3 are blocked because of power lines across the road. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 10:30 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is the agency reportedly handling the incident.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

There was no information on what caused the downed power lines or if there were any injuries. Traffic is being diverted onto HWY U.

Northeast Wisconsin is currently experiencing an April snowstorm.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.