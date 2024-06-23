Downed power line sparks grass fire in Herriman, crews save nearby home

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews with Unified Fire Authority were able to extinguish a grass fire in Herriman on Sunday, keeping it from spreading to a nearby home.

Capt. Tony Baker with Unified Fire told ABC4.com that crews got a call around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, when someone reported a downed power line that had sparked a fire.

The incident occurred near 7500 West and Main Street, and when crews arrived they saw the fire was threatening a nearby home.

The blaze — which Baker said was about two acres — was able to be extinguished thanks to crews using “heroic” measures and aggressively fighting the fire.

Baker said wildland fire crews arrived at the scene to help clean up the scene ensure the fire did not re-ignite. There were no injuries or damages reported as a result of the fire.

