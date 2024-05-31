Downed power line sets 20-year-old Fort Worth church ablaze, fire department says

Crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department battled a blaze at the True Love Sanctuary church Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

According to the department, the fire started because a downed power line — likely due to thunderstorms — hit the church’s metal roof and ignited the attic just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The department also said in its Facebook post about the incident that crews were able to knock the fire out very quickly but that the church suffered heavy fire and water damage.

The church, at 1911 Yuma Ave. on the city’s southeast side, was preparing to celebrate two decades of being open, according to the post.

“Last Thanksgiving alone, the church helped over 4,000 families experiencing food insecurity. At this time, they are asking for the community’s help and prayers,” the post said.

