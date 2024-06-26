Downed power line leads to traffic tie-up on US 250 near New Philadelphia

Traffic is tied up on US 250 near New Philadelphia because of a downed power line.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Traffic on US 250 westbound at mile marker 18 is snarled due to a power line that was struck and pulled down by an oversized load at approximately 11:45 a.m. today, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers. Crews are working to straighten out the line. Traffic is backed to the Midvale exit. The Ohio Department of Transportation is working to divert traffic.The New Philadelphia Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, AEP and Frontier are all on scene.No injuries or crashes have been reported.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Downed power line snarls traffic on US 250 near New Philadelphia