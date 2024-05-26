Downed power line blocking traffic near Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A downed power line is blocking all lanes of traffic on State Highway 12 near Beaver Lake, according to IDriveArkansas.

The report at 11:35 a.m. from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the downed line is around three miles east of Rogers.

No injuries have been reported with the incident.

