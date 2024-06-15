A down year for votes cast in Grand Forks

Jun. 15—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks mayoral vote count earlier this week was a little less than half of the total number of votes cast during the last mayoral election, in 2020.

Incumbent Brandon Bochenski garnered 4,712 votes during Tuesday's election. Bochenski ran unopposed; there also were 325 write-in votes.

In 2020, 11,457 voters cast ballots in the mayoral election, which featured Bochenski vs. incumbent Mike Brown. That year, Bochenski won with 5,684 votes.

Bochenski's standing as an unopposed candidate likely contributed to the lower vote total this year, but another contributing factor was simply fewer voters participating than in 2020. The 2020 election saw a 25.4% turnout in Grand Forks County, compared to 13.33% in 2024.

In the last three mayoral elections before 2024, an average of 10,684 ballots were cast. Across the board, the number of ballots cast in Tuesday's local races was down compared to the last time these city offices were up for election.

Total ballots cast for City Council races

were down 48% in Ward 1, 33% in Ward 3, 36% in Ward 5, and 54% in Ward 7 compared to the 2020 election. Each ward of Grand Forks has a population of around 8,500.

On average Tuesday, only 8.3% of the population of a ward cast a ballot for their representation on the council. In 2022, the average was 9%.

Ward 5 had the highest voter representation Tuesday — 1,276 votes cast, or 15% of the ward's population.

Turnout across the county was low, too. According to the unofficial results from the primary election, there are 57,715 eligible voters in Grand Forks County and 7,692 ballots were cast, a 13.33% turnout. The last primary in 2022 was a 13.22% turnout. Since North Dakota doesn't register voters, the North Dakota Secretary of State's Office bases the total number of eligible votes on the United States Census Bureau's annual population estimates.

General election turnout is always higher, averaging 47% over the last seven election cycles. In the November 2020 general election, Grand Forks County saw a 25.4% turnout.

The low number of votes for City Council means candidates in Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 will need even fewer signatures to get on the ballot in 2028. In North Dakota, candidates need to gather signatures that represent at least 10% of the total ballots cast in the previous election.

For this election, candidates in Ward 1 needed 51 signatures, Ward 3 needed 93 signatures, Ward 5 needed 200 signatures, and Ward 7 143 signatures.

Based on unofficial results, 2028 candidates in Ward 1 will need 26 signatures, Ward 3 will need 62, Ward 5 will need 127, and Ward 7 will need 66.

Last November,

3,552 ballots were cast in the city's special election

for a sales tax extension. In May 2023,

4,478 ballots were cast in the Grand Forks School District's

referendum to build a new Valley Middle School and district kitchen facility.

According to Grand Forks County Auditor Debbie Nelson,

29% of voters in the 2024 primary election voted absentee or early, and the majority of votes were cast on election day itself.