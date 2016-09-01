Down Ticket #8: The wild theories that Republicans are relying on to save the Senate — and win back the White House

Down Ticket is Yahoo News’ complete guide to the most fascinating House, Senate and governors’ races of 2016. Coming to you every Tuesday and Thursday until Nov. 8. What you need to know today.

Could split-ticket voting save the Senate for Republicans? And could the reverse-coattail effect really help them win back the White House?

Unlike some past presidential nominees — Ronald Reagan comes to mind — Donald Trump is unlikely to sweep down-ballot Republicans into office on his coattails this November.

That much we know. In January, before the nominations were decided, 46 percent of voters said that they were planning to vote Republican for president; 39 percent said they were planning to vote Democrat. By the end of July, however, the Democratic number had shot up to 44 percent, and the Republican number had plummeted to 36 percent. The reason? Someone clinched the GOP nod in May — and his name was Donald Trump.

“As it became clear that Mr. Trump would be the nominee, the pattern changed and the [generic] Democratic candidate went ahead,” Lynn Vavreck, a professor of political science at UCLA, recently explained. “One way to view this reversal is as the price for nominating Mr. Trump.”

Republicans appear to be accepting this reality; a majority now say Trump wasn’t the party’s best choice for president.

Yet some are also beginning to argue that the situation isn’t as dire as it seems.

Trump may not help the rest of this year’s Republican candidates win on Election Day, they concede. But because he is who he is — a sui generis figure unlike any other major-party nominee in recent memory — he may not wind up hurting them, either. In fact, down-ballot Republicans could even help Trump do better in November than the naysayers expect.

To support these silver-lining arguments, Republicans are pointing to a pair of established concepts from political science. The first — split-ticket voting — is what happens when a voter chooses one party’s candidate for president and another party’s candidate for some lower office. The second — the reverse-coattail effect — is what happens when the popularity of a particular down-ballot candidate boosts the party’s presidential nominee as well.

Is this just spin? Or do these people have a point? Could split-ticket voting actually help Republicans keep control of the Senate? And could the reverse-coattail effect really help them win back the White House?

Let’s start with the reverse-coattail effect. On Wednesday, CNN’s Dana Bash and Abigail Crutchfield reported that “Republican operatives” are starting to wonder, as their headline put it, whether “Donald Trump [might] ride GOP senators’ coattails” to victory in places like Ohio and Florida.

“The long-time concern among many Republicans who are very nervous about losing GOP control of the Senate, is that Trump will drag other Republicans down,” Bash and Crutchfield wrote. “The worry is that Republican voters who are turned off by Trump won’t show up on Election Day, and that will hurt GOP Senate candidates.”

“Yet others studying the data say they’re seeing something different,” they continued. “In states where the GOP senators are well-known and well-liked, especially among Republicans, it could end up drawing GOP voters to the polls, even if they’re skeptical of their presidential nominee. … And once they’re there, [they’ll] feel compelled to vote for the guy at the top of the ticket, too.”

In their story, Bash and Crutchfield went on to speculate that there are enough GOP senators currently outperforming Trump in enough key battleground states — Rob Portman in Ohio, Marco Rubio in Florida, John McCain in Arizona, Johnny Isakson in Georgia, Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania — to pave the way for some real reverse-coattail action on Nov. 8. A USA TODAY/Suffolk poll out Thursday noted 52 percent of Clinton supporters saying they were at least “somewhat” likely to split their vote.