Down Ticket #7: Rubio. McCain. Wasserman Schultz. Why Tuesday’s primaries in Florida and Arizona matter.

John McCain, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Marco Rubio. (Yahoo News photo illustration: foreground photos by AP; background photos of Arizona voting sign and Florida voters by Matt York/AP, Alan Diaz/AP)

Down Ticket is Yahoo News’ complete guide to the most fascinating House, Senate and governors’ races of 2016. Coming to you every Tuesday and Thursday until Nov. 8. What you need to know today.

_____

Happy Florida Primary Day! Here are four storylines to watch as the results come rolling in.

If we had to pick just one state to watch for the rest of this election cycle, Florida would be it.

Forget about the marquee slugfest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. As

“SNL’s” Stefon might say, the Sunshine State’s down-ballot races have everything:

– A former GOP White House candidate, Marco Rubio, who solemnly vowed not to run for reelection to the Senate this year — then decided to do it anyway.

– A Democratic Senate primary between a guy who has been accused of padding his résumé (Rep. Patrick Murphy) and a guy who has been accused of abusing his now ex-wife (Rep. Alan Grayson).

– A race for the latter’s U.S. House seat that features both his current wife, Dena Grayson, and one of his top congressional aides, Susannah Randolph.

– A Democratic congresswoman, Corrine Brown, who is running for reelection while simultaneously being tried in a federal corruption case.

– Another Democratic House contest that pits a former candidate for lieutenant governor, Annette Taddeo, against her close friend and mentor, Joe Garcia. Garcia is a former congressman whose chief of staff was sent to jail in 2013 for orchestrating a fraudulent ballot scheme.

– A former Republican governor, Charlie Crist, who is now running for the House as a Democrat.

– And a recently dethroned chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, fighting for her political life against a nationwide movement of disgruntled progressives — including her party’s 2016 presidential runner-up, Bernie Sanders.

Not to mention the fact that 24 of the state’s 27 congressional districts were redrawn last year after the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the old map was unconstitutional.

It’s basically the electoral version of the Florida Man meme, except with serious implications for control of Congress and the political direction of the nation as a whole.

Oh, and the Sunshine State’s primaries are today — meaning the fall campaigns are about to begin in earnest. If you haven’t tuned in yet, now is the time.

Here are four storylines to watch — all of them with national implications — as Floridians go to the polls.

1. Can anyone else pull a Trump?

Donald Trump may have defeated Marco Rubio by a dizzying 19 percentage points in Florida’s March 15 presidential primary — even though Rubio is a Florida native who has held elected office in the state, in one capacity or another, for nearly 15 years. But that doesn’t mean Trump’s signature blend of hard-edged nativism and politically incorrect bomb-throwing is producing the same sort of results for Republicans who aren’t Donald Trump.

Quite the opposite, actually.

Take Carlos Beruff. When Rubio reversed himself and entered the Florida Senate race at the last minute — literally two days before the June 22 deadline — most of the other GOP candidates dutifully stepped aside.

View photos Carlos Beruff announcing his candidacy in February. (Photo: Giorgio Viera/El Nuevo Herald/TNS via Getty Images) More

Not Beruff. Instead, the wealthy Manatee County developer doubled down on his Donald impression, cutting attack ads that claim Rubio isn’t as tough as Trump; proposing a ban on all Middle Eastern immigrants (except Israelis); and tweeting stuff like “I won’t read a bunch of crap off a teleprompter.” He even parrots one of Trump’s catchphrases: “it’s time to put America first.” The Miami New Times called Beruff “the Cuban-American Donald Trump”; Roll Call labeled him “Little Trump of Florida.”

The only problem? Beruff is going to lose on Tuesday — by a lot. The latest polls show him trailing Rubio by 30 to 60 points.