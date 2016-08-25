Down Ticket #6: Why Republicans who want to win in November — despite Trump — should be watching Nevada

Down Ticket is Yahoo News’ complete guide to the most fascinating House, Senate and governors’ races of 2016. Coming to you every Tuesday and Thursday until Nov. 8. What you need to know today.

_____

This Republican Senate candidate is showing the rest of the GOP how not to get dragged down by the Donald

On Tuesday, we took a breather from cataloging the many Donald Trump-related problems facing down-ballot Republicans in order to point out that, hey, maybe not everything is doom and gloom for the GOP right now.

One of the bright spots: Three vulnerable Republican senators — Marco Rubio in Florida, Rob Portman in Ohio, Chuck Grassley in Iowa — are leading their Democratic challengers in swing states where Trump is nonetheless trailing or tied with Hillary Clinton.

Turns out, however, that there’s a fourth GOP Senate candidate who may be an even better example of how Republicans can save themselves from Trump.

His name is Joe Heck, and he’s running for Harry Reid’s seat in Nevada.

As you may have heard, Reid — a 30-year veteran of the chamber who served as majority leader from 2007 to 2015 and is probably the second most powerful Democrat in the country — will be retiring in January. There is no race Republicans are more determined to win: in part to ensure that they keep control of the Senate, and in part to embarrass Reid.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto should be the favorite. She is Reid’s handpicked successor, which means she is backed by the minority leader’s powerful political machine and a Nevada Democratic Party that is much more organized than the state’s notoriously sloppy GOP. (Reid himself has said that he is “devoting a huge amount of my time” to the race.) As the granddaughter of an immigrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, she would be the first Latina senator in U.S. history — a leg up in a state with a large Latino population (28 percent) that votes heavily Democratic. (Barack Obama won 71 percent of Nevada’s Latino vote in 2012). From 2007 to 2015, she served as Nevada’s attorney general, one of the highest-profile offices in the state. And in general, Democrats — who enjoy a statewide voter-registration advantage over Republicans — tend to benefit from presidential-year turnout patterns in Nevada.

Yet Cortez Masto hasn’t led in a single poll since May; in fact, Heck is slightly ahead at this point, according to the RealClear Politics average. Trump, meanwhile, lags a few points behind Clinton.

This wasn’t what the pundits predicted. “If there was any state where Trump would hurt the chances of down-ballot congressional candidates, Nevada was supposed to be it,” the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel recently wrote. “President Obama carried it twice, both times losing the white vote but winning landslides with the state’s enormous Latino population. [But now] Nevada is the only competitive Senate race in the nation where Democrats are playing defense.”

So what’s going on?

Like Rubio, Portman and Grassley, Heck is running ahead of his party’s presidential nominee because he is defining himself in a way that keeps Trump from defining him. Unlike Rubio, Portman and Grassley, however, Heck (a congressman from Nevada’s third district) is doing so as a non-incumbent in a race for an open Democratic seat. This makes his early success more impressive — and potentially more instructive for other down-ballot Republicans.

On paper, Heck looks like exactly the sort of candidate Republicans would want on their team: a physician and a brigadier general in the Army Reserve who has served three tours of active duty. He also has an excellent track record at the ballot box, having narrowly defeated a Democratic incumbent in 2010 before going on to win reelection by widening margins in 2012 and 2014, in a district that twice voted for Obama.

Also important: As one Democratic strategist recently told top Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston, “in Congress, [Heck] has represented 25 percent of the voters of the state, and three-quarters of the voters are in [the] same media market as his congressional district, so he started better defined than Catherine.”