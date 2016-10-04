Down Ticket #17: The sleeper race that could decide who controls the Senate (and more!)

Democratic candidate Jason Kander, left, spars with Republican incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt during the first general election debate in Missouri’s race for U.S. Senate. (Photo: Jeff Roberson/AP)

Missouri’s Jason Kander can assemble a rifle blindfolded. Can he hit the bull’s-eye for Senate Democrats?

Democrats know that they can regain control of the U.S. Senate only if they pick up at least four seats in November — and whenever they daydream about that possibility, they tend to obsess over a few seats in particular.

There’s Wisconsin and Illinois, where everyone pretty much agrees the party is on track to sink a pair of Republican senators.

There’s New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, where GOP incumbents Kelly Ayotte and Pat Toomey seem shaky.

Then there’s the open, formerly Republican seat in Indiana, which has been tilting toward former Democratic Sen. and Gov. Evan Bayh ever since he entered the race at the eleventh hour.

Win those five, and the Dems don’t have to worry about losing Nevada (where Sen. Harry Reid is retiring after 30 years and GOP nominee Joe Heck is slightly ahead) or any of the other former tossups that have drifted in a Republican direction during the past couple of months, including Florida (where Sen. Marco Rubio, another late entrant, holds a solid lead) and Ohio (where Sen. Rob Portman is clobbering Democrat Ted Strickland).

Lose any one of them, however, and those Democratic dreams will almost certainly fall flat. There’s no margin for error.

Except what if, suddenly, there is? In recent weeks, it’s started to look like the Democratic Party might have another path to Senate dominance — a path that runs through the increasingly red state of Missouri, to the surprise of many Beltway observers.

Very few people predicted that the battle between GOP incumbent Roy Blunt and Democratic challenger Jason Kander would prove pivotal this fall. Barack Obama nearly carried the Show Me State in 2008, but since then, its politics have drifted rightward; Mitt Romney trounced the president by 10 percentage points in 2012. Today, six of Missouri’s eight U.S. House members are Republicans, and the GOP enjoys comfortable majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

Making matters worse for Missouri Democrats is the name at the top of the ticket: 64 percent of the state’s voters have an unfavorable opinion of Hillary Clinton, according to the latest poll, compared with only 51 percent for Donald Trump — the opposite of their national numbers. As a result, Trump is currently positioned to win Missouri’s 10 electoral votes by an even larger margin than Romney — and by all rights, Blunt, the Republican incumbent, should be positioned to return to the Senate. (Sitting senators almost never lose re-election when their party’s presidential nominee wins statewide.)

And yet, on Friday, Jennifer Duffy of the Cook Political Report — the best in the business when it comes to analyzing congressional elections and Down Ticket’s partner for the rest of the cycle — changed the status of the Blunt vs. Kander contest from “Lean Republican” to “Tossup.”

Here’s what’s happening on the ground.

First and foremost: Kander, 35, is a strong, telegenic challenger. A graduate of Georgetown Law, he enlisted in the Army National Guard after 9/11. He went on to serve a tour of duty in Afghanistan and rise to the rank of captain. In 2008, Kander was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, where he worked with a Republican colleague to pass the state’s first major ethics reform bill since 1991. Kander won re-election two years later with 70 percent of the vote; in 2012, he narrowly defeated a leader of the Missouri GOP to become secretary of state. He’s never lost a race.