Down Ticket #11: Balance of Senate could hinge on Wisconsin rematch

There is a distinct feeling of déjà vu in Wisconsin’s Senate race.

Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Russ Feingold in one of the most hotly contested races in the country. If that matchup sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it is: Johnson shocked Feingold, a three-term incumbent, by defeating him in 2010.

Six years later, Feingold is out to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in over 40 years: take back a Senate seat in the next election after losing it. He is running on a reputation as an iconoclast forged when Feingold was, in many respects, the one-man “progressive” wing of the Senate Democratic caucus.

The lone senator to vote against the Patriot Act in the wake of 9/11, he was one of the most vocal supporters of the Affordable Care Act, and he put his name on the landmark campaign finance reform act he co-authored with Sen. John McCain.

But McCain-Feingold, which was intended to reduce the influence of financial contributions in elections, has been watered down by high court rulings, and Feingold was dragged down by a conservative wave in 2010, opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and his own flat campaign.

Is there still a place for Feingold in a state that has only become more purple in the years since his defeat, with Republicans driving up key statewide victories in midterm election years to balance the state’s liberal leaning in presidential elections. The 63-year-old visited every county in the state and was heartened by what he found.

“Sometimes, politicians get big egos,” Feingold told Politico last year, shortly after he entered the race. “My ego isn’t so big that I think it’s about me. It’s about what’s been done to the people of this state for the past four years.”

This time around, Feingold has held a lead in virtually every major poll since his announcement. An August Marquette University Law School poll has Feingold leading by four points, down from double digits just a few months ago. A Quinnipiac poll released from the same time has Feingold leading by 11 points, however.

There is no doubt that Johnson has an uphill battle merely by virtue of running in an election year in a state that hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 1984. Republican senatorial candidates haven’t fared well in the Badger State in recent presidential election years. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, perhaps the strongest possible candidate, faded down the stretch in 2012 and lost by four points as Rep. Tammy Baldwin rode Barack Obama’s reelection coattails to victory.

And the jovial Thompson had near-universal name recognition in the state, which Johnson, despite being the incumbent, still lacks.

“We’ve seen very little movement in the favorability and the name recognition of both Johnson and Feingold,” said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll.

The most recent version of Franklin’s poll showed roughly a third of those surveyed had no opinion of Johnson, a figure that has held steady for the duration of the campaign. Feingold is unknown to 26 percent of voters.

But Johnson has another, potentially more damaging problem in Donald Trump.

While some Republican Senate candidates have managed to run ahead of the controversial presidential nominee, most notably Rob Portman in Ohio and Joe Heck in Nevada, the political climate in Wisconsin makes Trump an especially tough sell.

“The biggest problem is there are a number of Republicans that don’t want to vote because they don’t like Trump. If they don’t vote, that hurts down-ballot Republicans such as Sen. Johnson,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who represents one of the most conservative swaths of Wisconsin in suburban Milwaukee.