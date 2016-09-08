Down Ticket #10: How Democrats could win back the House (and pick up a couple of governor’s mansions, too)

Down Ticket is Yahoo News’ complete guide to the most fascinating House, Senate and governors’ races of 2016. Coming to you every Tuesday and Thursday until Nov. 8. What you need to know today.

Labor Day is done. The summer is over. The fall campaigns have (finally!) begun.

To kick off Down Ticket’s general-election coverage — the 60-day sprint from now until Nov. 8 — we’ve decided to spend this week taking stock of where things currently stand and preview what to expect in the days ahead.

For today’s overview — and for the rest of the cycle — we’ll be getting an assist from our expert partners over at the Cook Political Report, who know more about down-ballot races than anyone else in the business.

Short version: Democrats have a better chance than ever of taking back the Senate. The House will be more challenging — but a shift in control is no longer unthinkable. And while Democrats definitely won’t win a majority of governor’s mansions this year, they are hoping to pick up a few.

Here’s the current state of play in the races for the House and the governorships. We posted a Senate cheat sheet on Tuesday; you can check it out here.

HOUSE

Current breakdown: 186 Democrats; 247 Republicans; two (Democratic) vacancies

In play: U.S. representatives serve two-year terms; all 435 House seats are up for election in November. At the moment, however, only 56 positions are considered competitive, according to Cook: 45 Republican seats and 11 Democratic seats. The rest are completely safe for one party or the other.

To change control: Democrats need a net gain of 30 seats.

Tossups: Three Democrat-held seats (AZ-01, FL-18, NY-03); 16 Republican-held seats (CA-25, CO-06, FL-26, IL-10, IA-03, ME-02, NV-03, NH-01, NY-01, NY-19, NY-22, NY-24, PA-08, TX-23, UT-04, WI-08)

The big picture: In many ways, 2016 was always destined to be a favorable year for House Democrats. Republicans typically perform better during midterms, when young voters and nonwhite voters are less likely to show up at the polls, and worse during presidential election cycles, when these voters tend to reappear. Also key: “There are a dozen more House Republicans retiring or running for other office this year than Democrats, 30 to 18,” writes Cook’s David Wasserman — and “historically, open seats have been among the most sensitive to national vicissitudes.” Take into account the fact that Republicans netted an additional 68 House seats between 2010 and 2014, giving them their largest (and therefore most vulnerable) majority since 1928, and you have a pretty clear recipe for Democratic gains.

The question, however, is whether 2016 will favor Democrats enough to reward them with control of the House.

The conventional wisdom says no. Aside from one brief interregnum — early 2007 to late 2010 — Republicans have ruled the House for the past two decades, as we previously noted. Republican-dominated redistricting — redrawing the congressional boundaries to give the incumbent party a leg up — has only strengthened their hold. Democratic voters are increasingly concentrated in fewer and fewer districts, a huge disadvantage. Wave elections — the sort that can flip Congress — rarely take place in presidential years. And it’s challenging enough for any party to win three consecutive terms in the Oval Office. The only time it has happened in the modern era — 1988 — the composition of Congress barely changed at all.

Meanwhile, according to the crack analysts at Cook, there aren’t even enough 50-50 (or better) Democratic pickup opportunities in play to get them to 218, the number needed for a majority. To do so, Nancy Pelosi & Co. would need a net gain of at least 30 seats. At the moment, 16 GOP-held seats are tossups; another six either “lean” Democratic or appear “likely” to flip in November. Let’s assume that the Democrats run the table, winning all 22 of these vulnerable GOP seats — a big assumption. Let’s also assume that every tossup Democratic seat stays Democratic. That’s 210 seats, total. The Dems would still be eight seats shy of a majority.