Down-ballot state legislative races to watch during August primaries in Florida, more

Voters in more than a dozen states and U.S. territories are expected to go to the polls for primary elections in the late summer/early autumn to determine local legislative contests and specific congressional races.

In August, primaries and run-off elections will be held in Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington.

Races in September include Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

As expected, presidential races attract the most attention—and money—but the Democratic Party will spend nearly $2 million to boost down-ballot candidates in 11 states, as first reported by Reuters.

According to a DNC announcement on Monday and shared with ABC News, the Democratic cash infusion will target breaking GOP supermajorities in the state legislatures in conservative strongholds, including Indiana and Kansas.

A look at some of the more competitive down-ballot races that USA TODAY is watching:

Minnesota

As a battleground state, the outcome in Minnesota's 2nd and 5th Congressional Districts could provide insights into the strength of the Republican or Democratic parties and set the stage for the general election in November.

Wisconsin

Similarly to Minnesota, Wisconsin's 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts have the potential to set the stage for what's to come during the Nov. 5 election, with multiple Democratic and Republican candidates vying for the seats.

Michigan

Michigan's State Senate District 10 has an open seat with no incumbent running, making it a hotspot for primary challenges.

Additionally, local House District 19 is where incumbent state Rep. Samantha Steckloff faces opposition from Republicans.

Michigan State Representative Samantha Steckloff, 19th House District

Florida

State House District 36 and State House District 118 are two districts in the Sunshine State where both Democratic and Republican candidates are highlighting concerns about healthcare, education, and immigration.

Reuters wire service contributed to the reporting of this story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: August primary elections and what state legislative races to watch