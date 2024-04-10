Dover resident indicted on attempted murder charge, accused of attacking man with hammer

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover man is facing two felony charges after he was accused of attacking a man with a hammer on Feb. 20.

Kenton L. George, 47, of 330 W. Slingluff Ave., Dover, was indicted on April 4 by a Tuscarawas County grand jury on one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

George waived a preliminary hearing in New Philadelphia Municipal Court and the case was bound over to the grand jury.

No date has been set yet for his first appearance in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. He is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover man accused of attacking with hammer faces attempted murder charge