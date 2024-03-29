Dover police arrest 2 women on drug charges, seize fentanyl, cocaine

DOVER — Two women were arrested and drugs were seized at a city residence Thursday night, according to police.

The women, ages 64 and 45, were arrested at 50 New Rochester Road, according to Dover Police Chief William Breault. He said police seized approximately 150 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl and $1,600 following a local drug investigation after police received complaints and tips about suspected drug activity.

The 64-year-old woman was charged with two felonies: sale of a controlled drug and possession of acontrolled drug with intent to distribute. The 45-year-old woman was charged with possession of acontrolled drug with intent to distribute.

Dover police said they were assisted at the residence where the arrests were made by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families.

Both women were unable to post bail and were being held Friday at the Strafford County House of Corrections, according to police. They were scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Dover police said funding for the investigation was provided in part by an Operation Granite Shield grant.Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-742-4646 or report tips anonymously to DoverCrimeline at 603-749-6000 or via dovernhcrimeline.org.

