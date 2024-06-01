Dover Outdoor Recreation Area plans focus of meeting

Jun. 1—The public can view conceptual plans for the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area to be built on the north side of Joplin during a public meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave.

This park of nearly 100 acres south of Zora Street and east of Lone Elm Road will offer biking activities for all ages and skill levels.

Joplin Parks and Recreation staff, along with other city staff and community stakeholders, has been meeting with SWT Design from Kansas City, the consultant for this project, to gather ideas and input. Plans include a BMX-style pump track, a children's bike playground and single-track mountain bike trails.

The park will also include restrooms, lighting and areas for community events. SWT has also teamed with the International Mountain Bike Association for the design.

"With the topography and location of this park, we've looked at the best use of the natural features it offers," Paul Bloomberg, director of Joplin Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. "There are some exciting elements that this park will have because of the natural environment we are planning to utilize in the design."

Citizens can view renderings of initial plans and provide their input about this new park's features and layout during the come-and-go meeting.

Those unable to attend who would like to discuss the project can contact Bloomberg at 417-624-0820, ext. 1504, or email pbloomberg@joplinmo.org.

In April 2023, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area would receive $1.44 million through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program.

DORA was initially introduced to voters as a project within the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal campaign in August 2021. Grant funding will offset some of the costs, and the city will provide a match of approximately $1.7 million.

West Soccer Field Road will be improved as an entrance into DORA.