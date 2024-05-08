Dover ousts ex-Assemblywoman DeCroce as administrator, citing 'painfully obvious' failures

Former state Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce was a curious no-show at Dover's council meeting Tuesday for the public hearing she requested to discuss her termination as town administrator.

Mayor James Dodd, referring to DeCroce's job as "the most important non-elected position in the town," told the council "I believe the termination of Ms. DeCroce is necessary for the town to move forward in the right direction."

Reading a long list of her alleged administrative transgressions, Dodd said he "had no choice" but to place her on paid administrative leave last month and give her the required 30 days notice before the council decided her fate.

Personnel-related hearings are normally discussed in private session. DeCroce opted for her hearing to take place in public. But the former District 26 assemblywoman, who was appointed administrator in 2022 by then-Mayor Carolyn Blackman, did not attend the meeting.

The council voted 8-0-1 Tuesday to terminate her employment. Reached by telephone afterward, DeCroce declined to comment, citing the advice of her counsel. Her contract with the town runs through the end of 2025.

Dover mayor slams administrator's work

"I could have fired BettyLou DeCroce on Day One," Dodd said, referring to his return to office in January. "I gave her a chance to prove herself. She didn't do it."

After 12 years in office, Dodd was ousted by Blackman in a close and bitter 2019 mayoral election. He won his seat back last year, defeating Blackman in the Democratic primary and cruising to victory in November with nearly 70% of the vote in the Democratic-leaning town. Since then, Dodd has repeatedly blamed Blackman's administration for creating a fiscal crisis in town.

The council last week voted to hire a former New York and New Jersey corrections administrator to help untangle what Dodd called "mind-boggling" financial and operational problems in town government. Earlier in the year, an auditor reviewing Dover's books said he found them in the worst condition of any records he'd seen in decades.

An 'unearned' $60,000 raise?

"The fact is that when Ms. DeCroce was appointed administrator, she had no experience serving as an administrator in any other town in New Jersey before she was hired in Dover at a salary of $180,000," the mayor said. "Due to the actions of the prior administration, Ms. DeCroce was given an unearned raise of approximately $60,000 annually to her current salary of over $240,000."

Dodd said DeCroce served "at the pleasure of the governing body" and was "therefore an at-will employee."

James Dodd, Mayor of Dover speaks to the media the morning after a devastating fire on North Warren Street in Dover that collapsed multiple businesses in a fast-moving, seven-alarm blaze that officials say started in the basement of Barry's restaurant. The fire then spread throughout the building and to others nearby that contained businesses and apartments Displacing about 100 people from their homes. October 23, 2018, Dover, NJ

Who is BettyLou Decroce

DeCroce, 71, has spent her career in government and politics, including 10 years representing District 26 in the state Legislature. She was appointed to her Assembly seat in 2012 following the death of her husband, former Republican Assembly Minority Leader Alex DeCroce. Her tenure in the Legislature came to an end after she lost a re-election bid in the 2021 Republican primary.

Prior to her time in the Assembly, she served as a council member in Mine Hill and spent 22 years as the municipal clerk in Roxbury, where she also sat on the planning board. In 2012, then-Gov. Chris Christie appointed her for a term as deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Dodd's issues with DeCroce, he said Tuesday, included "hiring employees well above the salary ordinance, failure to pay vendor invoices in a timely manner, mismanagement of town finances, paying for multiple services no longer in effect [and] approving vendor contracts without governing body approval.

"And there's a lot more that we will uncover as time goes on," he said.

Dodd added DeCroce had no experience working in "a civil service" town, and it showed."

Council also had issues with her work

"The state has come here to assist our administration to fix all of the problems that have occurred over the past several years with employees being misclassified," the mayor said.

Council Member Michael Scarneo, a holdover from the Blackman administration, confirmed the previous council had "issues" with DeCroce but decided not to take action until after the 2023 mayoral election "and let the new administration handle it."

"But over the past three months, the things we've uncovered, it became painfully obvious that the job we need to be done in that position wasn't happening," he said.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Dover ousts ex-Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce as administrator