Dover man, ex-president of softball organization, pleads guilty to asking for nude photos

A Dover Township man who formerly served as president of South Central Pennsylvania Softball Inc. pleaded guilty last week in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas to asking a minor for nude photos.

Jeffrey Tierno Jr., 33, of the 4200 block of Leah Avenue, pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors, according to court records.

He was sentenced to eight months on house arrest and five years on probation. He also will undergo an assessment to determine if he is a sexually violent predator, court records state.

Man apologizes in court to teen he met through a York theater

Tierno and the minor were communicating through social media when things escalated to a sexual nature, Elizabethtown Police said. The juvenile said Tierno offered to send a nude photo of himself and asked the youth to do the same.

The youth told Tierno that he doesn't send nude photographs because if he did, it would be child pornography, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Tierno and the 16-year-old boy met through the Belmont Theatre in Spring Garden Township, LancasterOnline reported.

During the court proceeding last week, Tierno said he was sorry for the pain he caused to the victim, Lancaster Online reported.

Former president resigned from softball organization in the fall

Tierno resigned last fall as president of South Central Pennsylvania Softball Inc. after the organization confirmed that he had been charged by police.

He served as president from Jan. 1, 2023 until Oct. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dover Township PA man pleads guilty to asking youth for nude photos