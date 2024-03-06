Dover man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting in Boise early Tuesday

A 24-year-old man from Dover has been charged with fatally shooting a man in Boise, Idaho, early Tuesday morning, according to the Boise Police Department.

Javon Harmon shot another man in the stomach inside an apartment just after midnight on Tuesday, police said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A woman and a child were also in the apartment, but were not harmed, police said. Harmon was arrested in the parking lot outside of the apartment and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, according to the county jail's inmate roster.

Both charges are felonies, and Harmon is being held at the Ada County Jail in Boise without bail.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover man fatally shot man in Boise, Idaho, apartment: Police