A 59-year-old Dover man has been charged with murder for a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Dover police were called to the area of New Castle Avenue and East Water Street about 4:22 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, officers found Jonair Pollard shot in his upper body.

He was rushed to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus, where he died, police said.

On Sunday, police executed a search warrant at William Mills' home on East Wind Drive after developing him as a suspect. He was arrested at the home and charged with weapons offenses in addition to murder.

READ: Looking for an outdoor workout? These Delaware parks made a national list of best spots

He's being held on $250,000 cash bail.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover man charged with murder for Saturday afternoon shooting